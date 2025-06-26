DeWanna Bonner Sends Scathing Message on 'Disrespect' Amid Fever Quitter Sentiment

On June 25, news broke that the Indiana Fever had waived veteran wing DeWanna Bonner, who they had signed via free agency this past offseason but hadn't played since the team's June 10 game because of "personal reasons".

This came one day after Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports released a report stating that Bonner was seeking an exit from the Fever because she didn't feel like she was a "fit" with the franchise. Many took this to mean that Bonner was frustrated about coming off the bench after the first few games of the season, which led to her decision to sit out.

Because Bonner seemingly just refused to play in games shortly after losing her starting job, many fans have accused her of quitting on her team. But Bonner has clearly taken exception to this sentiment, which she conveyed in a June 26 Instagram post.

"A QUITTER!! Nah never been that!!

"But when the time comes…

“'Let’s just make sure the apologies, are just as loud as the disrespect!! '

"IN DUE TIME ..

"DB 👑," Bonner's post wrote, along with several black and white photos of her training.

Bonner is within her right to have her own opinion on this "quitter" sentiment, of course. Then again, so are Fever fans, who have a clear case about why Bonner did indeed give up on their team just a short while into the season.

Regardless, Bonner is now gone, and it will be fascinating to see which team she ends up signing with — along with when that team plays the Fever next.

