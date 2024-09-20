Diana Taurasi Hints At Retirement In Mercury Home Finale
Phoenix Mercury fans knew the assignment.
The crowd in Arizona cheered so loudly for Diana Taurasi that Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts had her check back into the game with the outcome already decided.
Taurasi returned to the floor with only a few minutes left and Phoenix trailing the Seattle Storm by 19 points. But of course the point of the substitution was so Diana could receive a deserving ovation.
The Mercury had been teasing the contest as possibly Taurasi's final appearance in front of the home crowd. A theme she continued afterwards.
DT took center court and uttered these words as part of an extended speech to those assembled in attendance. "If it is the last time, it felt like the first time. I love you guys". That as the fans serenaded her with chants of "one more year".
Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, is 42-years-old and just completed her 20th season in the league. So it is understandable if retirement is on her mind. Even if she hasn't made a decision yet.
Diana of course still has a little time since the Mercury will be playing in the postseason. Phoenix will be facing the Minnesota Lynx in action tipping off Sunday.
However, if they don't at least split in Minnesota, Taurasi would have already played her final home game in front of the Mercury faithful. That is if she does indeed decide to hang up her sneakers.
Regardless, it's no wonder the scene seemed familiar for Taurasi, since she has worn the same uniform for her entire tenure in the W. A career many would argue is the greatest ever.