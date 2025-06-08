DiJonai Carrington Addresses Dallas Wings Locker Room Environment Amid 1-8 Start
The Dallas Wings are currently facing the Minnesota Lynx in the 10th game of their 2025 WNBA season. To this point, the Wings currently hold a 1-8 record. And given how great the 8-0 Lynx have performed to this point in the season, it's hard to imagine Dallas being able to secure a victory over them on Sunday, especially with star rookie Paige Bueckers being sidelined because of an illness.
In addition to Bueckers joining the team, there were a ton of moving pieces for the Wings' organization between last year to this year. Not only did two of their three best players from 2024 (Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard) leave for new teams, but they also added several players like DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith while also hiring a first-year head coach, Chris Koclanes.
All of these moving pieces could put a team's on-court product in flux, and potentially also impact a locker room negatively. However, Carrington addressed the Wings' locker room environment when speaking on a live stream with Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.
"I think the locker room is one of the most important things when you're building a team," Carrington said, per an X post from @thatbreezeway. "Even though we’re losing right now, there’s no problems in the locker room. So you're still like, 'all right, we're trying to figure it out'. It's not like 'Ugh, I gotta go to work.'"
It's a good sign that the Wings seem to have no locker room issues, which could point to them eventually turning things around this season.