DiJonai Carrington Defends Her Game After Flagrant Foul Sparks 'Dirty Player' Debate

After Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington was issued a flagrant-1 foul against the Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins, Carrington clapped back at fans accusing her of being a "dirty player".

Rosalina Lee

Jun 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) jumps over Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is known for her gritty, high-energy defense — a reputation that helped earn her the WNBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2024.

However, her aggressive style has drawn criticism from some fans, who argue that her defensive efforts often cross the line into recklessness. In response, Carrington clapped back online, defending her game and challenging the narrative that she's a dirty player.

During the Dallas Wings’ matchup against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Carrington was assessed a flagrant-1 foul in the fourth quarter, following a high-intensity defensive play. As Seattle guard Skylar Diggins sprinted toward the basket on a fast break, Carrington chased her down and leapt to block the shot from behind. In the process, she made contact with Diggins’ head, sending her hard to the floor and drawing the flagrant call.

Though it was the only flagrant-1 issued to Carrington during the game, another moment earlier in the game raised eyebrows. As Storm guard Gabby Williams went up for a shot, Carrington again elevated to contest. On the way down, she landed in Williams’ space, causing Williams to come down awkwardly on Carrington’s foot and appear to roll her ankle.

Fans online began questioning the legitimacy of Carrington’s defensive plays, prompting her to address the criticism on social media:

”Yall fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I jus play hard asf & never give up on a play. &yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less.…🩷”

Carrington’s response highlights the fine line defenders must walk in a league that understands the physicality but finds the balance and limitations of contact. She is a relentless competitor with a lot of hustle, but she also leads the league in flagrant fouls, tallying three in eight games played this season (which could change if she did indeed successfully get them rescinded as claimed).

Whether fans view her style as reckless or not, one thing is certain: Carrington isn’t shying away from defending the way she plays, or the critics who don’t like it.

