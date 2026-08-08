DiJonai Carrington Deserves Suspension for 'White Privilege' Indiana Fever Post

Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from her team's game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday because of an exchange with Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham was going for a layup in the first quarter when Carrington fouled her very hard with a hit to Cunningham's face. Cunningham got up right away and got in Carrington's face, potentially taking a swipe at her at one point.

DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/WRapu4lqHX — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

The two had a tense exchange before being separated. When the dust settled, Carrington received a Flagarnt 2 foul and got ejected while Cunningham did not receive a technical foul.

Shortly after returning to the locker room, Carringtom made a post on Threads that read, "WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever".

DiJonai Carrington on Threads from the locker room after being ejected for foul on Sophie Cunningham: pic.twitter.com/BVrzYH2SxH — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 8, 2026

DiJonai Carrington is Wrong For Insinuating Race Played a Role in Sophie Cunningham Fallout

Frankly, it's not only immature but dangerous for Carrington to imply that race played any role on her getting a Flagrant 2 and ejected from Saturday's game.

Any player in the league would have been ejected for the shot she landed on Cunningham, and players have certainly been ejected for less. For Carrington to try to turn it into a race thing is asinine, especially because she's trying to make an exchange that she started bigger than basketball in a hostile and polarizing way.

The fact that it was Sophie Cunningham—who is the most polarizing and discussed player in the WNBA right now—obviously didn't help matters, given what Cunningham is in the news for at the moment.

But what Carrington posted is wrong. This isn't about color, and she should know that. That's more worthy of suspension than the actual foul on Cunningham.

Carrington's only post on X since the exchange reads, "8/23 😁". The Fever and the Sky face each other again on August 23.

DiJonai Carrington's Past Exchanges With Fever

This is far from the first time that DiJonai has been embroiled in drama with the Fever. She poked Caitlin Clark in the eye when the Fever and the Connecticut Sun faced each other in the 2024 playoffs.

This situation spiraled out of control after a journalist implied that Carrington intentionally poked Clark's eye. When the journalist (Christine Brennan) spoke about this entire incident in her book about Caitlin Clark the next year, Carrington posted on X that she thought what Brennan said should be defamation of character.

While these two events might feel unrelated, Carrington clearly has some issue with the Indiana Fever's fan base, which was made even more apparent after what she posted on Saturday.