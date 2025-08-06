DiJonai Carrington Makes Feelings on Lynx Fit Extremely Clear After Minnesota Debut

It's safe to say DiJonai Carrington's tenure with the Minnesota Lynx started off on the right foot.

The fifth-year guard joined Minnesota via trade after spending the first half of 2025 with the Dallas Wings, and immediately contributed to a winning effort, helping the Lynx improve to a league-best 25-5 record.

Carrington posted a well-rounded stat line, notching 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting alongside 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block in Tuesday night's 91-87 win over the Seattle Storm.

"That was one of the first times I've had fun playing basketball this season," Carrington gushed postgame.

While on one hand, that can be seen as a slight towards a struggling 8-22 Wings squad, it's equally high praise for a loaded Minnesota group that has a prime chance to contend for a championship.

"It's been great. I'm glad to be a part of a team where we have a goal and everyone is fighting for that goal," the 27-year-old elaborated. "You can just feel the energy every huddle and every possession. This is a group of winners, and I'm a winner too, so it's great to be a part of it."

Carrington Praises 'Easy' Fit with Lynx In First Game Since Trade

The trade was finalized on August 3, giving Carrington roughly 48 hours to get acclimated to an entirely new team.

"It did happen fast," Carrington admitted. "The trade happened, and I was in Seattle the same day, and was able to get a practice in, get a shootaround in, and get out there on the court. I don't have no complaints. I'm right where I need to be."

It would seem that the athletic and aggressive fifth-year guard is an excellent fit in a system that matches her style of play.

"This is a team that wants to run," explained Carrington. "It's not methodical, we're trying to run, we're moving the ball, moving our bodies, and that's how I like to play."

While certainly productive on the offensive end, Carrington is most celebrated for her defensive acumen, named to the WNBA's All-Defensive First Team with the Connecticut Sun last season.

Not surprisingly, it was that part of Minnesota's system that Carrington found particularly attractive.

"I love that everybody is on the same page. We're really on a string. If you get beat, next person got you, you're peeling," Carrington expounded. "It's really easy cause that's how my mindset is already."

"To have four people on the court around you doing the exact same thing, it makes it easy. I was able to just be out there and play."

That's exactly what long-time Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve wanted her to do in her Lynx debut.

"More than anything, we wanted her to try to play without thinking and just do simple things," Reeve revealed. "The things that are innate to her is to compete, whether it's offensively or defensively."

Carrington fit like a glove in her first game under Reeve's system, bolstering a group that was already a strong threat to return to the WNBA championship. And with superstar forward and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier sidelined for at least two weeks with an ankle sprain, Carrington is a welcome addition.

