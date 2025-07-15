DiJonai Carrington Sends Strong Message on Adjustment to Role Off Wings Bench

The Dallas Wings have been without standout guard DiJonai Carrington since their June 20 game, as Carrington has been dealing with a lingering rib injury.

There's no question that Carrington adds a level of tenacity and leadership for a relatively young Wings roster, especially on the defensive end of the floor. One interesting aspect of Carrington's absence is that she came off of the bench for Dallas in the two games she played before going out with an injury, which are the only two games she hasn't started this 2025 season.

Carrington spoke with the media on July 15 and was asked about coming to terms with a new role off of the bench for her team.

"It's definitely an adjustment. It was hard for me, just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role," Carrington said, per a video from Grant Afseth's YouTube channel.

"So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit. So I'm definitely still adjusting. But I've come off the bench before in my career. And whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me.

"I kind of just try to keep that mindset. And this isn't me [being] personal towards any player who has been put into the starting lineup despite, over me, or whatever you want to call it," Carrington continued. "This is just how I feel personally about myself, my career, the organization, and all of those things."

Carrington deserves props for her candor in answering what could have been a tough question.

