DiJonai Carrington Threatens to Spill Stanford Tea After WNBA Roster 'Good Luck' Snub

Wings standout DiJonai Carrington made a tea-spilling threat to her former college as a response to a WNBA season social media post.

May 7, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One of the most intriguing trades that took place during this past WNBA offseason was finalized on February 2, when former Connecticut Sun standout DiJonai Carrington was dealt to the Dallas Wings as part of a four-team trade.

Ever since being a second-round pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, Carrington has blossomed into one of the most well-rounded two-way guards in professional women's basketball. Her elite defense and high basketball IQ have made her a real difference maker for every team she has played for.

It's no surprise that Carrington has a high IQ on the court, as she spent the first four seasons of her NCAA career playing at Stanford, before transferring to Baylor for one season after graduating.

However, when the Stanford women's basketball X account posted a photo wishing their alumni who are on WNBA rosters good luck this season on May 16, both Carrington and Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen (who also graduated from Stanford in three years before transferring to USC for her senior season) were left out of the post.

This post went viral, with many fans calling Stanford out for leaving Carrington and Iriafen off the graphic. And on Sunday, Carrington sent her own message about getting snubbed from Stanford's good luck post.

"it’s childish atp. they know why I transferred… don’t let me spill the tea. anyways happy y5 to me & go crazyyyy y1 Kiki❤️," Carrington wrote in a response to a fan's post that shouted her and Iriafen out.

Carrington's post has also gone viral, with many wanting to know what her "tea" is. Only time will tell whether she'll be willing to spill it.

