DiJonai Carrington Under Fire After Hair-Pulling Controversy in Wings-Sparks Game

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is facing backlash after a play shows her dragging Los Angeles Sparks rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker to the floor by her hair.

Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) reacts as Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) reacts as Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) celebrates during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is once again at the center of controversy following a contentious play during Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. In the third quarter, Carrington appeared to pull Sparks rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker down by her hair while contesting a rebound. The incident, which was ruled a common foul by officials, has reignited discussions about Carrington's aggressive playing style and whether it crosses the line into unsportsmanlike conduct.

The play quickly went viral on social media. Some labeled the move as "dirty," citing it as part of a pattern in Carrington's recent games and demanding the ruling be upgraded from the common it was originally called. This follows a flagrant foul earlier in the week where Carrington made contact with Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins during a fast-break layup attempt, leading to further criticism of her on-court behavior.

Carrington had defended her actions in the Storm game, clapping back on social media, ”Yall fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I jus play hard asf & never give up on a play. &yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less. 🩷”.

Carrington does play hard. She’s known for her intensity and hustle, but depending on who you ask, it’s either admirable or too much. But this latest play has even some of her former defenders rethinking their stance. People who once chalked it up to just playing tough are now second-guessing whether there’s a line: is it hard play, or foul play?

The league has not yet announced any further action regarding the incident with Barker. However, the ongoing discussions highlight the challenges players face in maintaining competitive physicality while adhering to player safety in the WNBA.

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

