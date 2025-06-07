DiJonai Carrington Under Fire After Hair-Pulling Controversy in Wings-Sparks Game
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington is once again at the center of controversy following a contentious play during Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. In the third quarter, Carrington appeared to pull Sparks rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker down by her hair while contesting a rebound. The incident, which was ruled a common foul by officials, has reignited discussions about Carrington's aggressive playing style and whether it crosses the line into unsportsmanlike conduct.
The play quickly went viral on social media. Some labeled the move as "dirty," citing it as part of a pattern in Carrington's recent games and demanding the ruling be upgraded from the common it was originally called. This follows a flagrant foul earlier in the week where Carrington made contact with Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins during a fast-break layup attempt, leading to further criticism of her on-court behavior.
Carrington had defended her actions in the Storm game, clapping back on social media, ”Yall fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I jus play hard asf & never give up on a play. &yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less. ”.
Carrington does play hard. She’s known for her intensity and hustle, but depending on who you ask, it’s either admirable or too much. But this latest play has even some of her former defenders rethinking their stance. People who once chalked it up to just playing tough are now second-guessing whether there’s a line: is it hard play, or foul play?
The league has not yet announced any further action regarding the incident with Barker. However, the ongoing discussions highlight the challenges players face in maintaining competitive physicality while adhering to player safety in the WNBA.