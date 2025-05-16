Dominique Malonga Proves Paige Bueckers Isn't the Only WNBA Rookie to Watch in 2025
While Dominique Malonga seems to have come out of nowhere, she actually came out of Lyon, France, where she played with ASVEL from the time she was 16 years old. Now at 19, Malonga has stepped into the WNBA scene, being drafted by the Seattle Storm with the No. 2 overall pick in April.
Much of the hype around the 2025 WNBA draft class has been centered around incoming rookie Paige Bueckers — and for good reason. Malonga, however, has crept into Rookie of the Year conversations due to her obvious talent.
Malonga has already built an impressive resume. A silver medalist with France’s national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she was the youngest player on the roster but still managed to hold her own against the world’s best, turning heads while defending Team USA star A’ja Wilson. This would be a challenge for any seasoned player in their prime, never mind a teenager.
And Malonga can dunk, an attribute which her new team, the Storm, are not hiding. At 6'6" with a 7'1" wingspan and massive hands, Malonga’s physical gifts are undeniable. She dunked at age 16 and is already making NBA-range pull-up threes look effortless.
Recently spotted working out in New York City, Malonga wowed NBA analyst Jonathan Givony, who said he was “Blown away by how talented she is.”
In France's top league with Lyon ASVEL, Malonga averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game this past season. That level of all-around dominance at her age is rare, even among international stars. These types of stats possibly prompted 60% of WNBA GMs to predict Malonga as the rookie that will “be the best player in 5 years” in the 2025 WNBA General Managers Survey released Thursday, with Bueckers receiving the remaining 40% of the votes.
As the WNBA season tips off Friday, it’s clear Malonga will be one of the most exciting rookies to watch. While Bueckers’ talent is already well known among U.S. hoops fans, Seattle’s towering new frontcourt force is rapidly gaining ground in the Rookie of the Year conversation.