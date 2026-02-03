Drake Maye’s Caitlin Clark Team-Up Fantasy Turns Heads

It's no secret that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.

She has been supporting the Chiefs since childhood. And she has relished in the iconic NFL franchise's sustained dominance over the past decade or so, including them appearing in seven straight AFC championship games, advancing to five Super Bowls, and winning three Super Bowls since drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

However, given that the Chiefs didn't make the NFL Playoffs this season (in part because Mahomes tore his ACL, which could keep him out for the start of the 2026-27 season), Clark had to find another NFL team to root for during this postseason.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark on February 1, 2026. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And the 24-year-old WNBA star conveyed one team that has piqued her rooting interest during her December 31 appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.

When speaking about which NFL teams all three will root for during the playoffs, Clark said, "Honestly, I’m a Drake Maye fan. I think he has been incredible, and I think the Patriots are, I mean... I'll probably be pulling for the Patriots."

Caitlin Clark on the NFL playoffs:



“Honestly like, I’m a Drake Maye fan. I think he’s been incredible”.



pic.twitter.com/StqaZakvSj — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) December 31, 2025

Drake Maye Shares Surprising Caitlin Clark Football Wish

Clark isn't alone in being a fan of New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye, as the 23-year-old has quickly become one of the most beloved players in the league this year. He has led New England back to the team's first Super Bowl appearance since the Tom Brady era, as they face the Seattle Seahawks in the big game on February 8.

It seems that Clark's comments caught Maye's attention, which he made clear when speaking during NFL media day on February 2.

When asked which female athletes Maye would like to throw him a touchdown pass, he said, "You know, [I've] gotten into tennis a little more. A lot of respect to Serena Williams. She's maybe one of the greatest of all time, the greatest female athletes of all time," per a TikTok post from the NFL.

"And then I heard Caitlin Clark was pulling for us in the playoffs. So, hopefully, catching a touchdown from Caitlin Clark would be cool. I know she's a baller," Maye added.

📲 | Patriots QB Drake Maye on female athletes who could throw him a TD 👀🏈 — vía NFL



“Hopefully, catch a touchdown from Caitlin Clark would be cool. I know she’s a baller.” 🤏🏻🤏🏻🤏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tH0HzZ8Jb5 — cc.✶ (@clarkmode_) February 3, 2026

Perhaps this praise from Maye can spark some sort of collaboration between him and Clark in the near future. In the meantime, Clark will be backing Maye's Patriots team this Sunday — although her New England allegiance will end as soon as the next NFL season begins.

Recommended Reading: