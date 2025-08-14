Draymond Green Cements Caitlin Clark 'Face of WNBA' Stance in 4 Words

One of the more unrelenting debates within the women's basketball world is who the current face of the WNBA is.

Of course, opinions and debates like these are subjective, which means that anybody can express any sort of opinion and can't be proven wrong for it. Some believe that the league's face is solely about pedigree, typically referring to the number of accolades a player has accumulated during their WNBA career.

And others feel like the face of the WNBA doesn't have anything to do with how full a player's trophy case is, and is instead a conversation about star power. Or, more specifically, the first player that typically comes to a person's mind when they think about the league.

When it comes to the former stance, names like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, or Brittney Griner might come to mind. And when it comes to the latter, it's hard to argue it could be anybody but Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Draymond Green Makes His Face of the WNBA Opinion Extremely Clear

Nobody can deny that Clark has had a disappointing second season in the WNBA. While this is primarily owed to Clark having missed the majority of the season with various soft tissue injuries, her shooting struggles and lessened points per game statistic when she was healthy also raised some alarms among her fan base.

However, that doesn't mean Clark's case for being the face of the WNBA has diminished. And this is a sentiment that Golden State Warriors icon and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green conveyed with a post on Threads back on August 4.

When another Threads user asked Green, "Champ, in your opinion who’s the face of the WNBA?" He responded by saying, "Caitlin Clark. No question".

Draymond Green's August 4 Threads post. | Threads/@money23green

Draymond Green's Past Caitlin Clark Team USA Snub Stance

Last year, Green expressed his opinion on Caitlin Clark not making the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympics roster by saying, "I think Caitlin Clark should have been on the USA Team. It's great for the brand. We talk brand any other time, let's not act like it doesn't matter now.

"The W is there, so it must be about spreading this globally, and she's the biggest global star in women's basketball... I think A'ja Wilson is gonna be the GOAT. Just from a pure branding and marketing standpoint, Caitlin's the biggest," Green continued.

These comments echo Green's opinion about Clark being the face of the WNBA, which clearly hasn't changed despite Clark's unfortunate second professional season.

