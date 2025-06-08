Draymond Green Declares 'Very Bad' Opinion of Chicago Sky
The Chicago Sky were routed by the Indiana Fever for the second time this season on June 7, when they lost a home game by a score of 79-52.
This blowout defeat highlighted several prevailing issues among Chicago's roster and for the organization as a whole. While the Sky's offense revolves around star second-year forwards Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso (who are both forces on the boards and defensively), having two post players who aren't known for their shooting condenses the floor in a way that limits the offense, especially within basketball's current shooting-heavy landscape.
What's more, Reese's ongoing struggles in converting in the paint this season (her 30.9% field goal percentage is 127th in the WNBA right now) have exacerbated these team-wide struggles. Add that on to the fact that veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, who is the primary ball-handler and facilitator for the Sky, suffered a non-contact knee injury last night, which increases concern. While it's unknown what exactly occurred as of right now, many are worried Vandersloot could be missing a considerable amount of time.
All of this is to say that the Sky are struggling right now. And Golden State Warriors icon Draymond Green didn't mince words about their current form on the court with a June 7 Threads post.
"The Sky play a very bad brand of basketball," Green wrote.
Green has earned a reputation for being willing to speak his mind, regardless of what others might think of it. But given how the Sky have looked through seven games this 2025 WNBA regular season, many fans will surely agree with him.