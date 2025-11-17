Draymond Green Reveals Why Fan's 'Angel Reese' Tease Got Under His Skin

Polarizing Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into a brief confrontation with a fan sitting courtside of his team's November 16 road game against the New Orleans Pelicans, which the Warriors ultimately won by a score of 124-106.

Pelicans guard Herbert Jones was driving to the basket in the second quarter when Green fouled him while he went for a layup. A few moments later, players were getting into positions for Jones' free throws when Green walked away and began speaking to the fan, who was standing out of his seat. The two came a few inches away from each other and appeared to be exchanging some tense words before Green ultimately walked away.

While the fan (who was later identified as Sam Green) had a conversation with security after the exchange with Draymond, it doesn't appear that he was asked to leave his seat or forced to leave the game.

Fan Explains What Went Into Draymond Green Exchange

Sam Green spoke with Brett Martel of the Associated Press after Sunday's game. He admitted during the conversation that he had been calling Draymond, "Angel Reese" because "several of the Warriors’ star’s early rebounds resulted from his short-range misses," in the game, according to Martel.

Women's basketball fans will understand that Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has gotten a lot of criticism for missing close-range shots during the first two seasons of her WNBA career, which is the basis of these fan taunts toward Draymond.

Sam Green added, "I wasn’t using profanity and for him to walk 12 feet off the court to come and get in my face like that, it was a little unnerving."

Draymond Green Speaks on Fan Exchange and "Angel Reese" Tease

Draymond Green (who finished the win with 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in 25 minutes) spoke with reporters after the game and addressed his interaction with the fan.

“He just kept calling me a woman. It was a good joke at first, but you can't keep calling me a woman,” Green said, per an X post from @BrickCenter_. Later on, Green said, "He just kept calling me a woman's name."

"I got four kids and one on the way. Can't be calling me a woman. He got quiet, though, so it's fine," Green later added, thus explaining why the "Angel Reese" tease got under his skin.

Draymond later added, "He was talking, at first. Then you get a little closer, and he didn't really say much else. But it's fine. We move on."

Unfortunately, this exchange will probably compel fans to call Draymond "Angel Reese" again in the future.

