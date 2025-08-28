Dream Star Calls Out Home Crowd for A'ja Wilson 'MVP' Chants

The fight for the No. 2 spot in the WNBA standings played out Wednesday as the Atlanta Dream hosted the Las Vegas Aces at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Two of the league’s MVP candidates — the Aces’ A’ja Wilson and the Dream’s Allisha Gray — went head-to-head. The red-hot Aces entered the contest as small underdogs, while the Dream were favored at home.

WHO’S YOUR MVP?



DROP YOUR PICKS BELOW! 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/Io50PlK9vX — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) August 25, 2025

The game was tightly contested until the third quarter, where the momentum shifted, and the Aces went on a run to take a comfortable lead which, surprisingly, drew loud cheers from fans inside the Atlanta arena.

The reception for the opposing team didn’t sit well with Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard, who voiced her frustration afterward in the post game interview.

“This is a challenge,” Howard told media members. “We rely on our fans and when they pick and choose who they want to cheer for and make it feel like an away game for us and a home game for the other team it’s easy to go on a run like that, especially with playoffs coming up.”

Rhyne Howard said it's hard to compete when the home fans aren't on your side.

"You wanna come see Gamecocks, we have Gamecocks on our roster. " pic.twitter.com/EWvBUp2KJQ — No Cap Space WBB (@NoCapSpaceWBB) August 28, 2025

Fans in the Atlanta Dream Arena Chant 'MVP' for Opposing Team's Star A'ja Wilson

Aug 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) brings the ball up court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite fans at Gateway Center leaning toward Las Vegas, Atlanta stayed in striking distance. But in the final minute of the game, with Wilson at the free-throw line looking to seal the win, chants of “MVP” erupted across the arena for the Las Vegas star.

A’ja at the line has the crowd chanting MVP in Atlanta just before closing the win against the Dream — Rosalina Lee (@YoitsRosie) August 28, 2025

The outpouring wasn’t random: Georgia borders South Carolina, Wilson’s alma mater, and many in attendance were likely longtime Gamecock fans.

Ironically, Gray — whose standout season has pushed her into MVP discussions — is also a former Gamecock.

Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson were a dynamic Gamecock duo 🤞



From teammates and champions in college to opponents in the W 🤝#NCAAWBB x @gamecockwbb pic.twitter.com/0RFSJcoDZL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) August 19, 2025

“You want to see Gamecocks, we have Gamecocks on our roster. The last game we had ‘MVP’ chants for one of our players,” Howard said after the game.

She went on to bluntly state, “Don’t get here and switch up because of one player. And yes, we do make mistakes, but it’s easy to lose momentum when you have other people cheering against you.”

Whether the momentum was shifted by fans in the arena or not, in the end the Aces secured the win 81-75 over the Dream and tightened their grip on the No. 2 seed—winning a 12 straight game in the process.

That as Wilson put up yet another MVP level performance, one that was clearly received favorably by the supposed road crowd.

Recommended Reading: