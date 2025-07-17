Dwyane Wade Makes 'More Aggressive' Angel Reese, Draymond Green Comparison

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has a strong relationship with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. This is shown by the former Miami Heat icon making an appearance during an October 2024 episode of Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast, where Reese confided in Wade when speaking about criticism of her rebounding.

"I feel like I get critiqued a lot obviously, because I do rebound and I do rebound in a great way, and I play defense," Reese told Wade. "When I came into the league, I just really wanted to be able to grow. And luckily, I was really really good at one specific thing, which was rebounding.

"And I knew I had to tighten up on my offense... but so many people critique me because I was a great rebounder," she added.

Since then, Reese has expanded her game considerably, to the point where she plays a key role in facilitating and making plays for her Sky teammates this season.

And this was the basis of an interesting NBA comparison that Wade (who is a minority owner of the Sky franchise) made for Reese during a recent video on his YouTube channel.

"Angel Reese is hooping, dog," Wade said. "Her game is opening up, her bag is opening up, her confidence is getting even higher. Like, she in that bag now.

"She's playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green," Wade added. "When it comes to how they giving her the ball, how they're allowing her to run the offense, how she's making passes, how she's coming down the court, rebounding the ball, being the PG, but attacking, scoring, rebounding the ball, and all that.

"She's doing it. And the court is open for her," he added. "It's really cool to see how Angel is just taking the league by storm and has just been hooping, dog. And she got herself another All-Star nod."

Wade isn't the only one who has been impressed with Reese's recent form this season.

Recommended Reading: