Elite NCAA Tournament Final Four Viewership Can't Compete With Caitlin Clark

'24 #NCAAWBB Natl. Championship ended the season with a bang on ABC & ESPN



🏀18.7M viewers, peak 24M

🏀Up 89% from '23 & 285% from '22

🏀Most-watched basketball game (men's or women's, college or pro) since '19

🏀Most-watched sporting event since '19 (excl. football & Olympics) pic.twitter.com/0a4uwiOwgp