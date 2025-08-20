Emotional Angel Reese Hints at Self Discovery After Chicago Sky Injury Return

Chicago Sky second-year superstar forward Angel Reese finally made her return to the court during her team's August 19 game against the Seattle Storm.

Reese hadn't played since Chicago's July 29 contest against the Washington Mystics. And while her presence wasn't enough to will the Sky (who have lost five straight games and 13 out of their last 14) to a victory, she did finish the game with 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field to go along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

While back injuries are nothing to mess with, Reese's prolonged absence, combined with her not being with the team at one point during her time off the court, made some fans believe that there was more going on with Reese than just the physical ailment she was dealing with.

Angel Reese Speaks on Self Discovery Amid Injury Absence

Reese spoke with the media after Tuesday's defeat. And at one point, she shared an interesting message about making her return.

"It felt great. I love basketball. It's my pride and joy. Sitting on the sidelines is no fun. Sitting and just doing rehab every single day is no fun," Reese said, per the Sky's X account.

"Also, just sitting and figuring out what's going on with myself," Reese continued. At this point, her voice seemed to crack, as if reflecting on this tough time made her emotional.

She then added, "And I think I learned a lot about myself over the last three, four weeks. But I'm just super grateful for everybody that was in my corner, my teammates, my coaches, they were here for me through the whole process. So I'm really happy to be back with the team."

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh also spoke with the media after the game. And at one point, he was asked about Reese's comments above by a reporter, and whether "she was going through something deeper than a back issue."

"I think that if Angel didn't say, that's her story to tell," Marsh responded. "Just in general, Angel is in a position that not many of us are in, on and off the court. So some of the things that she deals with, we've just gotta be there to support her. And it's hard to put yourself in her shoes at times, for the stuff that comes her way. And as long as she feels the support... I think that's what we can do, from where we stand.

"It helps her to be back out there, to be competing, to be with her teammates. So again, just really proud of her effort tonight," Marsh concluded.

While fans never get the full story about these comments, they were certainly interesting to hear.

