Emotions Run High for Erica Wheeler As Seattle Storm Take Down Lynx

The Seattle Storm became the first team to defeat the Minnesota Lynx in 2025, shattering their perfect 9-0 start with a 94-84 victory in front of an invigorated home crowd at Climate Pledge Arena.

The win, improving Seattle's record to 6-4, would not have been possible without 34-year-old guard Erica Wheeler, who scored 20 points and memorably drilled a three-point dagger with 46 seconds left, extending the Storm lead to four points and effectively icing the game.

Wheeler was emotional directly after the final buzzer, breaking down in tears as Seattle fans shook the building with applause before delivering a heartfelt message.

"It's not about me. It's about this team. It's about us just sticking together, coaches believing in us. This shit feels good."

Wheeler's emotions would not be limited to the on-court interview.

Sitting down with media for postgame availability, the 34-year-old took time to expound upon her gratitude for a new-found home and a new-found role.

"Being on a team that appreciates everything that I do. A coach actually believing in me, and allowing me to just be me, unapologetically. That's why I was emotional. The love from Seattle has just been crazy -- it's immaculate."

Wheeler's remarks about being appreciated ring loud after a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Indiana Fever.

The long-time WNBA starter and 1-time All-Star found herself coming off the bench for the first time since her rookie campaign in 2015. Wheeler ultimately finished the season with a career-worst 3.6 PPG while averaging less than 20 minutes for just the second time in her 10-year career.

Signing with the Storm this offseason, Wheeler has enjoyed a return to form, averaging 10.8 PPG on 22.7 minutes a night. More recently, she's found herself in the starting lineup, making her third start of the season Wednesday night against Minnesota.

Wheelers' 20-point night marked her second outing of at least 20+ points just 10 games into the season. In 39 games with the Fever last season, Wheeler never reached the 20-point threshold once. In fact, she only reached double figures on one occasion, scoring 15 against the Storm, coincidentally.

"I just feel good here. I'm happy," Wheeler continued. "Everything is just clicking."

Despite some clear frustrations with her usage last season, Wheeler has handled her resurgence with grace and humility, channeling her energy into an outpouring of gratitude for the Seattle organization.

Much of that love has been directed towards fifth-year head coach Noelle Quinn, who Wheeler credits for creating a positive environment and encouraging the WNBA veteran to play with confidence.

"I think it's vital," Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike noted, referring to the freedom that Quinn has afforded the roster. "You see how 'E' is describing her experience here, it's something that I've always wanted when I'm on a team. Being able to be you allows you to also play you. Our front office and our coaching staff were very intentional about balancing everyone who can be themselves on a team together."

The early results are positive. Thanks to a top-five offense marked by strong efficiency, both from the field and from distance, Seattle is one of five teams above .500.

The Storm ride a three-game winning streak, and there's merit to the claim that Wednesday's night victory was their most impressive yet. Minnesota got 25 points from their star, MVP-front-runner Napheesa Collier, and shot 48% from the field, 46% from distance, and 10-of-11 at the line -- yet Seattle won by double-digits with a strong offensive barrage.

"I guess that's what happens when you foster an environment where people can be themselves, and then let go and just play as hard as they can for each other," Ogwumike concluded.

To say Wheeler is a big personality is an understatement. At least partially illustrated by her unique Twitter username, @EWeezy_For3eezy, the veteran guard is more than capable of providing energy and laughs to a locker room.

However, within the right environment, Wheeler can be a major contributor to racking up wins on the court as well.

"I'm crazy some days. I can never really take a day off of my craziness," Wheeler chuckled. "They just accept me for who I am. And when 'E' can be 'E'..."

Wheeler trailed off, simply nodding and sharing a laugh with Ogwumike, but her point landed all the same.

The Seattle Storm have allowed her to stretch her wings and are reaping the benefits.

