ESPN Analyst Gets Clear About Claim Fever Are 'More Dangerous' Without Caitlin Clark

During a July 3 episode ofSportsCenter, ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck made a claim about the Indiana Fever that raised a lot of eyebrows within the women's basketball community.

"I think that Indiana is even more dangerous when Caitlin Clark doesn't play," Peck said. "Because she's a ball-dominant guard. The ball is in her hands a lot, so you know what you need to try to take away. But when you look at Indiana now, they've got so many weapons."

This claim came after the Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces on July 3 while star guard Caitlin Clark was still sidelined with a groin injury. Peck has been blasted for these comments, which many believe were disproven after the Fever (who are still without Clark) lost to the Los Angeles Sparks on July 5.

However, that didn't keep Peck from clarifying her comments with several X posts on the morning of July 6.

"I did not say Caitlin Clark is not Valuable . She’s a-great player. For those who only see Caitlin, I was complimenting the rest of the team. The Fever have several weapons. Yes, they lost last night. They have lost games w her. RESPECT to the WHOLE @IndianaFever team," Peck wrote.

She followed this up by adding, "As a coach, if you have ever prepared a scouting report? Scout the Fever w &w/out Caitlin. What do you have to take away in both scenarios? They are different. One is not easier than the other, just different. There is a lot of talent on that team."

Peck saying that "one is not easier than the other" would seem to contradict her initial stance about the Fever being more dangerous without Clark. But perhaps she forgot what she had initially said.

