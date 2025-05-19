ESPN Analyst Slammed by WNBA Fans for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Flagrant Foul Take
As soon as Indiana Fever superstar got a flagrant foul for pushing Chicago Sky icon Angel Reese to the ground after a take-foul during their May 17 game (which prompted Reese to get up and go after Clark before she was pushed away), it was clear that this would become a major discussion point for the sport.
And this became the case when ESPN analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Monica McNutt discussed the play during a May 19 episode of Get Up.
"The fact that the WNBA has to put out a statement because of racist comments and unsafe conditions toward Angel Reese, I just want people to be mindful that whether you like it or not, any time something happens with the two of them, one is automatically put as a victim and one is automatically put as someone who needs to be saved," McNutt said, per an X post from Get Up.
"When in reality, both are excellent competitors. They both said this was a basketball play. Now let's be honest: If this was the other way around, oh lord, you can only imagine how the conversation would have gone," McNutt added, alluding to the response if it was Reese who flagrantly fouled Clark instead of what happened Saturday.
McNutt and ESPN as a whole are getting criticized by fans for sharing this sentiment; especially what McNutt said at the end about the reaction if the roles had been reversed.
"Pay attention to the fact that this is the only clip posted from Get Up about the WNBA's opening weekend.
"They are doing a disservice to all the women in this league by covering it this way.
"You are ESPN, not TMZ," wrote reporter Dallas Jones in a response to the video.
Another fan added, "Let’s not add anymore gasoline to the fire as ESPN and its commentators add more gasoline fire to baseless rumors that absolutely no one can back. Also let’s look last year how many times Caitlin was hard fouled, compared to Caitlin. Did Caitlin ever run after them saying “you are ******* crazy”!?! I don’t think so."
"'If this were the other way around, OH LORD you could only imagine how the conversation would have gone'
"Monica.. It was the other way we around, we dont have to imagine anything," a third fan wrote, alluding to Reese getting called for a flagrant foul on Clark during a game in 2024 for whacking her on the head while Clark went for a layup.
This is a polarizing topic that will likely dominate conversations in the coming days.