ESPN Analyst States Dominique Malonga's Case for Top 2 WNBA Draft Pick
In his 2025 WNBA mock draft on April 11, ESPN writer Michael Voepel listed French sensation Dominique Malonga as his projected No. 2 overall pick, which is held by the Seattle Storm.
"Malonga, 19, played for France in the Olympics last summer and dunked in a game in November. She has played in France's top professional women's league since she was 15 and is currently averaging 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for Lyon Asvel Feminin. Her ceiling seems high," Voepel wrote.
Voepel isn't the only one who believes Malonga has an extremely high ceiling, as ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike also stated Malonga's case for the first WNBA Draft pick behind Paige Bueckers during an April 10 segment on ESPN.
"I'm going to tell you who is going to be the steal of the draft: A 6'6", 19-year-old French post player by the name of Dominique Malonga," Ogwumike said. "I always say good players have go-to moves. Great players have counter moves. She gets the ball outside of three, she rips through."
She later added, "[Malonga] is already, again,19 years old with these types of moves. This is going to be a player that can actually be slept on, but also will make a tremendous impact in the W."
While Malonga might not be the best-known name among the women's basketball community right now, her stock and stardom will likely rise after Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft and keep climbing as soon as an American audience sees what she can do on the court.