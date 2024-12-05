ESPN Anchor Compares Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark to Steph Curry and LeBron James
It feels inevitable that women's basketball superstars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will continue to be compared as their respective careers progress.
There are some valid reasons for this, especially given their massive platforms, the fact that they entered college basketball at the same time, and some of their past competitions against each other.
And it isn't solely direct comparisons these two icons are subject to, as ESPN host Elle Duncan compared them to two NBA legends during a December 3 episode of "The Elle Duncan Show".
"When someone says Steph Curry is their favorite player, more so than LeBron, I can 100% understand why they make that argument," Duncan said. "And Steph and Caitlin are much more similar, and I would say that Paige and LeBron are much more similar in terms of efficiency, the defensive part of it, the well-roundedness of their game.
"But that doesn't take away from the legacy player that Steph is," Duncan continued. "And I think similarly, what Steph was able to do — which is what Caitlin has been able to do for a lot of young girls — is they see themselves in her. You don't have to be 6'8", you don't have to... look, necessarily, the part."
Duncan then reiterated, "Paige is a little bit more of like a LeBron, in my mind, in terms of just getting the full package in terms of efficiency."
Perhaps the final aspect of this comparison is whether Clark and Bueckers will end up with more WNBA championships by the time their respective careers end.