ESPN Declares Las Vegas Aces as Brittney Griner's 'Best Fit' in WNBA Free Agency
While there has been a lot of chatter surrounding some of the WNBA's best free agents this offseason, longtime Phoenix Mercury superstar Brittney Griner being an unrestricted free agent has flown relatively under the radar thus far.
This is largely because the initial expectation was that Griner (who has spent her entire 11-season WNBA career with the Mercury) would remain in Phoenix. However, with uncertainty swirling about Diana Taurasi's potential retirement, it seems that the WNBA community may have underestimated Griner's eagerness to find a new team this offseason.
Although ESPN isn't discounting Griner's potential exit from Phoenix, as they listed the Las Vegas Aces as her "best fit" in free agency in a January 23 article.
"Tuesday's news that Griner is testing free agency made waves throughout the WNBA, particularly after Griner had previously said 'Phoenix is home ... This is it,'" the article wrote.
"But things change, and it would be a major move for Griner to continue her WNBA career for a different franchise after spending her entire career with the Mercury.
"There's one interesting option if she doesn't want to move too far: Las Vegas. The Aces have sorely missed having another big who can be an offensive threat alongside A'ja Wilson," the article continued.
"Could we see Wilson and Griner -- who won two Olympic gold medals together with USA Basketball -- join forces for the Aces?"
The prospect of Griner and Wilson — who will go down as two of the best post players in WNBA history by the time their respective careers are over — playing on the same team is enough to incite terror into the rest of the league.
While it remains to be seen whether that's a realistic possibility, what's for sure is that this upcoming WNBA free agency period will be fascinating to watch unfold.