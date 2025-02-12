ESPN Delivers Clear Consensus on Indiana Fever's WNBA Offseason
The Indiana Fever have been one of the busiest teams throughout the WNBA offseason to this point. Despite not much being heard about them in mid to late January, Indiana made their presence felt by a plethora of moves that occurred at the end of January and in early February.
These moves have made for massive turnover within the Fever's roster and will create an entirely new look for the team in 2025, just one year removed from their first WNBA playoffs appearance since 2016.
On February 11, ESPN's Michael Voepel and Alexa Philippou wrote an article that gave all 13 WNBA teams a grade that was based on their offseason activity and acquisitions. And the Fever received the highest grade of them all.
"Grade: A," the article wrote for the Fever.
"The Fever, who were 20-20 last season, needed more experience on the wing and in the post, and filled those needs with free agent signings Bonner and Howard. Cunningham came via a trade that sent NaLyssa Smith, who played her first three seasons with the Fever, to Dallas. Mitchell isn't an addition, but she's returning for her eighth season in Indiana after being cored in free agency," it continued.
"The end result: a team that should be stronger defensively than last season and run the floor well with Clark as point guard."
The only other teams who received a trade in the 'A' range from ESPN were the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury, who each received an A-.