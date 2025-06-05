ESPN Gets Honest About Angel Reese 'Underperforming' in Sky 2025 Season
The Chicago Sky have not had the start to the 2025 WNBA season that they were hoping for. While Chicago has a 2-4 record, these two wins came in their two most recent games, both of which were against a Dallas Wings squad that might be hard-pressed to win 10 contests this season.
And the eye test shows that the Sky aren't keeping up with the league's top teams when it comes to cohesion and overall efficiency on offense, which suggests Chicago's struggles could persist. What's for sure is that the team's success hinges on the performance of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, their duo of young forwards.
ESPN made a ranking of each WNBA team's roster core in a June 5 article. While one might imagine that Reese and Cardoso would put the Sky in the top three in this ranking, ESPN placed them at No. 7. And Reese's performance this season seems to be a main reason why.
"The Sky had one of the most productive 25-and-under corps in the league last season, between rookies Reese and Cardoso... But some inconsistency from Reese and Cardoso also confounded the advanced metrics, and the team's rough start in 2025 (they're being outscored by 18.0 points per 100) adds further confusion," ESPN's Neil Paine wrote. "Cardoso has certainly improved her offensive game this season; she has boosted her PPG from 9.8 to 12.8 while shooting better and passing more effectively.
"Reese, on the other hand, has been underperforming.
"She remains one of the top rebounders in the league, but her shooting percentage has dipped from 39.1% last season to 31.3%. It's a small sample so far, and Chicago has the potential to land higher on this list," Paine continued.
A rebound in terms of scoring efficiency for Reese would work wonders for both her and Chicago's success as the 2025 season continues.