ESPN Lists Another UConn Player as Potential 2025 WNBA Draft Sleeper
UConn Huskies superstar guard Paige Bueckers is going to be the Dallas Wings' pick for the 2025 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall spot.
However, even though Azzi Fudd is returning to UConn instead of going pro, there's a solid chance Bueckers isn't the only UConn player selected on Monday. Both Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin have also declared for the draft and hope to hear their names called.
When speaking with the media on April 13, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said, "I think both of [Chen and Griffin's] chances [to get drafted] are awfully good... I think the way Kaitlyn played, and some of the things she did. She brings real value to a team. So I'm excited to hear what comes."
ESPN also seems to like Chen's chances, as Eric Moody cited her as a projected pick later in the 2025 draft that experts are sleeping on in an April 14 article.
"Her journey from Princeton to UConn shows Chen's resilience, adaptability and high basketball IQ," Moody wrote. "The 5-9 guard played an important role in UConn's run to a 12th national title, shining as a poised floor general and smart decision-maker. Chen excels in different systems, is a scrappy defender, shoots efficiently and displays a calm confidence.
"Though undersized, Chen's ability to elevate teammates and control the tempo is similar to other guards, such as Hailey Van Lith. Chen's versatility and leadership make her a reliable, impactful addition at the next level, and she's set to join a long line of UConn greats in the WNBA," he added.
Chen could end up being the steal of the WNBA Draft's later rounds.