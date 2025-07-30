ESPN’s Holly Rowe Gives Breanna Stewart Injury Update Ahead of Liberty-Lynx Game

Wednesday night's championship rematch between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will be without one gigantic star, 2-time MVP Breanna Stewart.

Stewart will miss her second consecutive game with what has now been revealed as a right knee injury, ESPN sideline analyst Holly Rowe confirmed on SportsCenter earlier this afternoon.

The 7-time All-Star went down early in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Sparks. New York head coach Sandy Brondello provided a minor update on Monday, telling the media that Stewart had injured her right leg and there was no timeline for a return.

There is no timeline for Breanna Stewart's return, per coach Sandy Brondello.



Brondello also said it's unclear what part of Stewart's right leg is injured. pic.twitter.com/pS6b1BNajJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 28, 2025

The Liberty felt her absence in Monday's disappointing 92-82 loss to the Dallas Wings, trailing by as many as 30 points to the second-worst team in the WNBA.

While her injury is not considered to be severe, Rowe confirmed on Wednesday that Stewart's timetable remains unknown.

Holly Rowe Reveals Breanna Stewart's Potentially Concerning Injury Diagnosis

Rowe's update provided some important context for New York's approach to Stewart's right knee injury.

"She had an arthroscopic procedure on that leg in March," Rowe told ESPN's Christine Williamson, adding that the Liberty will take a "very cautious approach" with Stewart's recovery.

Reporting via Holly Rowe on Liberty-Lynx:



-Brondello made NYL watch the film again after the Dallas loss during that team meeting.

-Stewie's injury is a knee, on the same leg she got surgery in March.

-The team hopes Cloud will be able to play tonight.https://t.co/lXSZlbN4d6 — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) July 30, 2025

Stewart underwent the minor surgery following her Unrivaled season, returning to the court in time for training camp and the beginning of the WNBA season.

It's been a productive 2025 campaign for the 30-year-old forward, albeit with a new-look shot profile that's seen Stewart take considerably fewer shots from beyond the arc. Still, she's remained an incredibly effective scorer, averaging 18.3 PPG and being named to the WNBA All-Star team for the seventh time in her 9-year career.

Despite back-to-back losses, the Liberty still sit comfortably in the standings, boasting the league's second-best record at 17-8. With a loaded squad still headed by a pair of superstars in Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, New York can afford to take their time and nurse Stewart back to full health.

That's likely the prudent move as they set their sights on hoisting the championship trophy once again.

