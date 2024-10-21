ESPN's Indiana Fever 2025 WNBA Standings Projection Has Fans Incredulous
The 2024 WNBA season was a record-setting year in many regards.
The league received an unprecedented amount of attention this year, which was largely due to the staggering superstardom and success of rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. However, the fact that neither of them made it past the first round of the WNBA playoffs and every round after that breaking previous viewership metrics shows that fans aren't just tuned in to Clark's Fever and Reese's Sky.
This is why the intrigue for next season began as soon as the New York Liberty were crowned 2024 WNBA Champions on Sunday night. While this upcoming offseason is surely going to shake up a lot of the current rosters — especially considering the Golden State Valkyries' Expansion Draft — it's much too early to predict how teams will fare next season.
But that didn't stop ESPN from producing their 'Way-Too-Early WNBA Power Rankings' for the 2025 season on Monday.
The @trendyhoopstars X account reposted ESPN's full rankings, which include the Liberty at No. 1, Clark's Indiana Fever at No. 4, and the Chicago Sky at No. 12.
Many fans are feeling like the Fever were ranked too high.
"Note: Really don’t see Indiana being that high, especially over a team that swept them in this year's playoffs. Some teams, like Connecticut and Chicago, are ranked low in our opinion," the original poster wrote.
"Based on what? lol. Indiana at 4 is hilarious considering they just got smoked by the Sun," added another fan.
A third fan added, "Nasty work putting Indiana above Seattle and Connecticut."
It seems ESPN expects Indiana's new-look front office to bolster the roster around Clark this offseason.