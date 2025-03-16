ESPN Snubs Caitlin Clark in NCAA Women's Basketball GOAT Ranking
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark set the NCAA record for most points scored in a career during her four seasons playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Many would deem this grounds enough to call Clark the greatest women's college basketball player of all time. Others, however, think that her not winning a NCAA National Championship makes it so she can't even enter the conversation.
This is the stance that ESPN analysts Sam Ravech, Ari Chambers, and Alexa Philippou took during a March 16 segment that was titled 'Is Caitlin Clark The Greatest Of All Time In College Basketball?' on YouTube.
After initially placing Clark at No. 5 on the list, Ari Chambers said, "Love Caitlin, love how she has transcended the game... But in the open, we said 'What makes a top-five player? Winning.' The only thing, the only strike against Caitlin Clark, is that she has not won a National Championship.
"And that is the only thing that you can put against her, because the way that she has dominated the record books when she was at Iowa was something you could put duplicate," Chambers added before later saying, "But how can you be a top-five player if you have not won a title?"
Sam Ravech then removed Clark from the top-five ranking, instead putting basketball legend Cheryl Miller No. 5.
The rest of the list included New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart at No. 1, Candace Parker at No. 2, Diana Taurasi at No. 3, and Maya Moore at No. 4.
While everybody is entitled to their opinion, Clark's exclusion on this list will surely ruffle some feathers.