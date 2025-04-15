Ex-LSU Stars Cutting Caitlin Clark in WNBA Draft Minigame Raises Eyebrows
The 2025 WNBA Draft has now come and gone, and the professional basketball league now has a new crop of rookies ahead of the new season.
While there were several superstars in this 2025 draft class, nothing can compare to the globally renowned names that were in the 2024 WNBA Draft, most notably of which were Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
Of course, both Clark and Reese ascended to their staggering stardom as a result of their college rivalry, having played each other two times in the NCAA Tournament when Clark was on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Reese was on the LSU Tigers.
While Reese's LSU squad won the first game in the 2023 national championship, Clark got the last laugh as she dropped 41 points and dished out 12 assists when the Hawkeyes defeated Reese's Tigers in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
2025 WNBA Draft picks Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith were both on LSU for that 2024 game. And after their answers to a pre-draft minigame, some are joking about whether these two truly got over that defeat.
The prospects in attendance for the 2025 WNBA Draft were asked to play 'Start, Bench, Cut' by USA Today Sports during the draft's orange carpet, with the three players being Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, and Clark. This means the players are supposed to choose one of these three players to start on a hypothetical team, choose one to bench, and choose one to cut.
The only two players who chose to cut Clark were Van Lith and Morrow, which caught fans' attention on social media.
Of course, this is merely a harmless minigame, and both players were visibly reluctant to cut Clark. But the fact that they're the only two who did so is enough to turn heads.