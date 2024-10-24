Fan Grants Breanna Stewart's Red Wine Request at Liberty Championship Parade
Just four days after winning their franchise's first WNBA championship, the New York Liberty are celebrating their accomplishment with a championship parade.
This is surely a memorable moment for the Liberty players and staff, who came agonizingly close to winning a WNBA title in 2023 before being bested by the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals.
Then again, this parade on Thursday will only be memorable for the Liberty if they're able to remember it.
One of the best parts of any American sports team's championship parade is that the players typically indulge in alcohol while the festivities are underway, which has made for uncountable viral and hilarious moments and interactions with fans over the years.
New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart has created her own such moment on Thursday — although it stemmed from an initial lack of alcohol.
Stewart posted on her X Thursday, "Who can hand a bottle of red wine to me when my float passes by?? 🍷🤣".
The request went viral straightaway, with it already amassing over 200,000 views in less than four hours.
Soon after she pressed send, Stewart had her request granted by a fan, which was captured on camera.
Dime's X account posted a video of Stewart being handed what looks to be a bottle of wine wrapped in a brown paper bag with the caption, "Looks like Stewie got that bottle she requested 😂".
Stewart then seemed to confirm that she had the aforementioned wine by posting a photo of her sipping on a glass while smoking a cigar and posing with the championship trophy.
Maybe Stewart will thank this generous fan when she addresses the crowd later on during the parade today.