During a game earlier this month, when the Indiana Fever played the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden in Boston, a fan in attendance was ejected following something he said to Connecticut’s Saniya Rivers.

The incident occurred on July 15 during a high-profile matchup between the Fever and Sun—only the second WNBA game ever played in Boston. The man, who appeared to be a Caitlin Clark fan––wearing a shirt with her number––was seated courtside and was asked to leave the arena in the second quarter after the reported comment.

The fan in question has now been identified as an off-duty Bridgeport police officer.

Bridgeport police confirmed the individual as Officer William Reilly. “Officer Reilly was off-duty and there are no formal misconduct complaints at this time,” said department spokesperson Scott Porter in a statement, per The Connecticut Post.

An off-duty Bridgeport cop got tossed from a WNBA game for saying something so inappropriate Saniya Rivers had him removed—and the union calls it “innocent fun.” If it was innocent it’d be repeated. This is Bridgeport “accountability” for police in action. https://t.co/aw6nM2tMrZ pic.twitter.com/XhGgdGefS4 — Attorney Alex Taubes (@alextt) July 28, 2025

MassLive reported that Rivers informed both referees and arena staff of what was said, leading to the fan’s ejection. The moment sparked cheers from other spectators in the arena––some sneering and ushering him out with sarcastic waves goodbye as he was escorted from the premises.

Full video of what happened after he said something to Saniya… https://t.co/vBq29OYXZC pic.twitter.com/LVzCFVeSc5 — Deyscha "Sway" Smith (@deyschasmith) July 16, 2025

Jun 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Michael Salemme III, president of the Bridgeport police union, defended the officer, describing the interaction as “innocent fun.”

“It’s nothing more than a fan who was excited for the game and who supports the WNBA,” Salemme said in a statement. “He spent a lot of money for courtside seats and should not have been ejected. I support my member having innocent fun off-duty.”

Following the game, Rivers addressed the media without revealing the specifics of the comment. “I’m not taking any form of disrespect,” she said. “So if it’s a form of a threat, whatever it is, you’re out of there."

The WNBA reiterated its commitment to maintaining a respectful and secure environment for players and fans following the launch of the league's “No Space for Hate” campaign this season. And according to the league’s fan code of conduct, any use of abusive or inappropriate language can result in immediate ejection without refund—and potentially legal consequences.

Reilly, himself, has not commented publicly on the situation.

