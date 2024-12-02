Fans Argue Over Whether Jaylen Brown Stole DiJonai Carrington's Seatbelt Celebration
Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington asserted herself as one of the WNBA's most elite defenders during the 2024 season.
While Carrington was ninth in the WNBA in steals (61), anybody who watched her play (plus those who played against her) could see that she is an elite on-ball defender who locked down many of her opponents.
And Carrington did a great job of informing the audience when she succeeded on defense due to her "seatbelt" celebration, which she deployed whenever she made a big defensive play for the Sun.
There's no question that Carrington made this celebration popular in the WNBA in 2024. However, now that NBA superstar Jaylen Brown is doing something similar, fans are at odds over whether he's truly copying Carrington or is inspired by someone else.
Bleacher Report's X account posted a video of Brown doing a celebration similar to Carrington's after a massive dunk on November 29.
X user @HTXPEEZY went viral for replying to the post by writing, "pls give Dijonai Carrington this celebration back he not even using it right lmao no aura."
This comment has incited an argument about whether Brown is actually copying Carrington.
"This is definitely not her celebration… she goes with one hand
"Shoulder
"Opposite waist
"Same waist and shoulder
"This one is the universal one," replied one user.
"Bruh, the celebration is old and it started in football 😂," added another.
Other fans are asserting that regardless of where the celebration came from, Carrington brought it to basketball and made it hers.
"That’s definitely her stamp on the game, JB gotta do it right if he gonna do it, said one fan.
Another added, "it just feels like a throwaway when he does it Dijonai makes it so intentional".
The bottom line is that regardless of where it came from or who's copying who, fans can expect to see more seatbelts from Carrington in the future.