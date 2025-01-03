Fans at Odds Over Unrivaled Basketball League Jersey Reveal
The new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league is now exactly two weeks away from tipping off for the first time, which has brought a ton of excitement and intrigue to the basketball community.
This Friday marks another important step toward Unrivaled's launch, as it marks the league's inaugural media day. This means that all 36 players have (most likely) touched down in Miami, Florida, and are getting acquainted with the facility and their new teammates.
Media day also presents an opportunity for the players to take photos in their jerseys for the first time. To celebrate this, Unrivaled posted a jersey reveal video on their social media account on Friday morning that not only showed all six teams' uniforms but also caught several players' reactions to seeing them.
Thus far, the jerseys are getting mixed reviews, with some fans taking some players' reactions in the above video as proof they don't like what they'll be wearing.
X user @juloccd posted a screenshot of Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart looking at her Mist jersey with the caption, "SHE KNOW THE JERSEYS A** IM CRYING".
Another fan posted a screenshot of Sabrina Ionescu's face during the jersey reveal with the caption, They know. 😂😂".
However, these fans seem to be in the minority, as countless fans are noting how much they love these jerseys.
"Unrivaled jerseys lookin’ real crispy 😮💨 What y’all think?" wrote one fan.
Others are debating which jersey looks best.
"Phantoms have the best jerseys by far!" one fan wrote.
Another wrote, "That Laces jersey is nice."
What's for sure is that fans are loving a media day photo of Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston wearing her Vinyl team threads.
We imagine more fans will come around to these jerseys once the games begin in two weeks.