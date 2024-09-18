Fans Believe A'ja Wilson Took Subtle Shot At Angel Reese With Rebound Record Reaction
During the Las Vegas Aces' 85-72 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Aces superstar forward A'ja Wilson surpassed Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese's record for the most rebounds in a season, with 446.
While this is undoubtedly an impressive accomplishment, some fans believed that Wilson's record has to come with an asterisk, given that Reese has averaged more rebounds per game this season but hasn't been (and won't be) able to add to her tally of 446 rebounds because has been injured for the past few games, which ostensibly allowed Wilson to surpass her record.
Regardless, the WNBA's single-season rebounding record now belongs to Wilson. Although the WNBA MVP favorite didn't seem too excited about this record when asked about it during a postgame press conference.
"Record for what? Rebounds? Oh, um, that's cool," Wilson replied when asked about her rebound record by Callie Lawson-Freeman of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I don't hunt rebounds, you know, so it's not something that's always on my mind."
Given that Reese has been criticized by fans for allegedly stat-padding and hunting for rebounds late in games this season, some on social media believe Wilson was throwing shade Reese's way.
"Not so subtle shot fired.....😂," X user @KinnickNorth23 said along with a graphic on Wilson's response.
"Reese's pieces not gon like this one lol," another X user responded.
A third added, "Shots at Angel Reese and her toxic fan base … nobody ever cared about rebounds lmao".
Given the great relationship Reese and Wilson appear to have, there's almost a 0% chance that Wilson was deliberately trying to throw shade at Reese with this response, and was instead just being honest about how she feels about the record. In fact, it's unlikely she even knew the record was Reese's.
But fans are still clearly inclined to take Wilson's words out of context and apply them to the Sky rookie.