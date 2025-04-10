Fans Cite Dawn Staley to Roast Paige Bueckers Complaint From South Carolina Supporter
UConn Huskies star guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers seem to be everywhere ever since their women's basketball team defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6 to become 2025 NCAA national champions.
With each passing day, both of these UConn legends are popping up in seemingly random places to do interviews, such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for Bueckers and Good Morning America for Fudd.
Most women's basketball fans would agree that these two are well within their rights to flex their success, especially given the adversity both went through during their UConn careers to reach this point. However, one Gamecocks fan cited one aspect of Bueckers' recent run that isn't sitting well with her on social media.
"Although I love Paige and I’m very happy for her success. I do want to point out this crazy national champ “world tour”she’s going on, while last year not a single one of our SC girls got this treatment after going undefeated. Very interesting," X user @RendaRoo23 wrote on April 10, in a post that has 150,000 views in less than four hours.
This post has been widely criticized. And the most common response is fans noting that it was Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley who had a "world tour" this time last year, after South Carolina won the 2024 NCAA title.
"this is why," one fan wrote with a screenshot of Staley, Bueckers, and several other pop culture icons at a 2024 event.
Another fan wrote, "Tell y'all coach share the spotlight next time".
"Dawn is the star of SC she went on the world tour you wanted the girls to go on😭," a third added.
These responses are surely not what this South Carolina fan was hoping to achieve with her post.