Fans Debate Caitlin Clark’s Late Game Shot Selection Over A’ja Wilson
Late game shots were certainly a topic of conversation following the Indiana Fever's 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces Friday night.
Head coach Christie Sides defended a 3-point attempt from Aliyah Boston that came out of a timeout in the final 20 seconds of the game. Sides made it clear she had confidence in Boston despite any criticism the coach received for the play design.
But star rookie Caitlin Clark was also the subject of some scrutiny following the contest.
Clark elected to attempt a deep three over Aces star A'ja Wilson with just over a minute to play and Indiana trailing by two points. The shot came up short and Kelsey Plum wound up hitting a trey from the corner on the other end on the ensuing possession.
X user @AceXGoAted22 posted footage of the play filmed off television while writing, "What a Horrible shot! Tried to get your individual moment against Aja Wilson & you cost your team the game! It’s a reason she has 0 championships at all levels! She plays for herself."
Which of course led to much discussion.
Another user, @chad_witte responded, "CC can’t win. Everybody been killing her for being too passive in crunch time, now it’s she should have never taken a shot she is literally famous for making in clutch spots."
A sentiment echoed by @kingchudy, who posted, "Shots like this is the reason ppl love watching her, basketball is about makes and misses. Steph Curry takes these type of shots all the time."
Other users took issue with the notion that Clark was playing for herself, considering Caitlin broke the WNBA's single season assist record in the same contest.
But there were those in agreement with the original post, at least the base premise that it was a bad shot. With @NewJackCity_CMB writing, "That was definitely a forced shot by Caitlin Clark, she could’ve easily passed the ball down in the paint for the easy bucket to tie the game up."
It is worth noting that Clark's shooting percentage from 30-34 feet is in line with her 3-point percentage overall, meaning she is accustomed to making shots from that distance.
Caitlin should also be plenty accustomed to being the topic of conversation after every game by now, whether the result was a win or a loss.