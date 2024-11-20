WNBA Fans Debate Future Outcome of New Sparks Coach's Impressive Three-Point Pedigree
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sparks announced that they have hired former Utah Utes women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts as their franchise's next head coach.
According to a press release from the Sparks, "Roberts most recently helmed the University of Utah’s team for nine-plus seasons, where she led the Utes to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths and was named 2023 Pac-12 Coach of the Year."
Roberts has earned a reputation for being big on three-point shooting. The Sparks' press release conveys this by writing, "The past three seasons, Roberts’ teams have displayed historic efficiency, ranking No. 1 in the nation in field goal attempts from beyond the three-point line... Collectively, these squads rank fifth among all DI schools in three-pointers made across the last three campaigns."
Due to Roberts' emphasis on three-point shooting (and de-emphasis on midrange shooting, which is shown by 5% of Utah's shots being midrange in 2023-24, while the 2024 WNBA average was 17%), some fans are wondering how this will affect the offensive repertoire of Sparks stars; such as Rickea Jackson, who is known for her midrange game.
"oh Rickea kiss that midrange jumper goodbye 💔," one X user wrote.
Another fan added, "They really going to turn the W into the NBA huh? Instead of actual fundamentals we’re gonna have to watch everyone chucking 3s, aren’t we? Hopefully I’m wrong".
However, the general sentiment is that this was an excellent hire for the Sparks and that Roberts' specialty in three-point shooting will be beneficial for Los Angeles.
"Immediately putting eye emojis on Cameron Brink’s 3 point volume
"We saw glimpses last season of her growth there early on before her injury. Can’t imagine Lynne Roberts saying don’t shoot it!" wrote Tyler DeLuca.
Hunter Cruse added, "Just like with what Karl Smesko can do for Rhyne Howard in ATL, I think Lynne Roberts could really help Rickea Jackson.
"For reference, these were Jackson’s splits as a rookie:
"— 32% on pull-up 2s (103 attempts)
"— 42% on pull-up 3s (24 attempts)".
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe praised the hire by writing, "Lynne Roberts has been phenomenal for @UTAHWBB
"She will absolutely thrive in @WNBA".
Fans can surely expect the Sparks to feature an exciting offensive style next season.