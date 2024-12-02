Fans Declare Dallas Wings Ate With Keith Lee Schedule Reveal
The vibes are extremely high within the Dallas Wings franchise right now.
The biggest reason for this is because they recently won the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which will almost certainly be used on UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers.
The thought of Bueckers playing for Dallas by the time the 2025 WNBA regular season begins has got to be extremely exciting for the Wings' fanbase, and has brought a lot of attention to a franchise that has struggled in recent years.
While WNBA Draft chatter has quieted down recently, women's basketball fans are talking about the Wings once again after their extremely clever 2025 schedule release dropped on Monday.
The Wings got massively famous social media food reviewer Keith Lee to taste test various food spots in the Dallas-Worth Worth area that are representative of some of the teams Dallas will play in 2025.
The Wings' X account (and Lee's Instagram) posted the resulting video, which started with Lee reviewing a Chicago-style hot dog before the Wings' games against the Chicago Sky were displayed.
From there, Lee reviewed a boujee piece of avocado toast, which was meant to represent the Los Angeles Sparks. He then ate a New York-style pizza to represent the Liberty, then chicken & pancakes for the Atlanta Dream, and finally al pastor tacos for the Phoenix Mercury.
Fans are loving this creative collaboration between Lee and Dallas.
"This is amazing! Seriously, the creativity from the admins in the W is next-level," wrote one X user.
Another added, "So creative, love this 🔥".
And on Lee's Instagram post, a fan wrote, "Love this promo thank you for supporting pro women’s sports!!💗".
Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale also commented on Lee's post, "😂🔥".
Perhaps the Wings will get Lee to a game this season — and will feed him some wings once he gets there.