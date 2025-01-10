Fans Fawning Over MiLaysia Fulwiley's Insane Scoring Play in South Carolina Win
The No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks improved to 15-1 in the 2024-25 NCAAW season after a 90-49 thrashing of the Texas A&M Aggies on January 9.
While there was little question Dawn Staley's Gamecocks squad was going to win this home game, it was interesting to see how the team would look without Ashlyn Watkins, who it was announced on January 7 had suffered a torn ACL in her knee and would be out for the rest of the season.
But South Carolina didn't seem to miss a step without Watkins in this game. One of their best performers was sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who scored 17 points on 5 of 12 shooting (including 3 of 6 from three-point range) along with 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.
While Fulwiley's entire performance was impressive, there was one specific play that will surely be spoken about for some time.
At one point in the fourth quarter, Fulwiley picked up a ball at the defensive end, dribbled it down the court and into the paint, then reversed the ball around her back to her opposite hand and put up a sort of hook shot all in the same motion, and all while she was getting fouled.
The shot bounced off the backboard and went in.
Fans are enamored with this extraordinary play from Fulwiley, who competes with an aesthetically pleasing flair that's unmatched in the college game right now.
"Milaysia Fulwiley with an absolutely insane bucket
"No one in women’s basketball can do what she does," WACH FOX's Matt Dowell wrote.
Chris Williamson added, "MiLaysia Fulwiley with one of sickest plays you will see in college basketball all year baby ohhhhh Lay now she got her groove more !!"
"Fulwiley is a walking highlight reel 🐐," added a third.
It's always great to see Fulwiley playing so freely.