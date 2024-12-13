Fans Feuding Over 'Overrated' Chants at Paige Bueckers in UConn's Loss to Notre Dame
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team suffered its first defeat of the 2024-25 season when they were defeated by a score of 79-68 by bona fide superstar Hannah Hidalgo and her Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday.
If Hidalgo hadn't already arrived on the scene and asserted herself as one of (if not the) best players in women's college basketball before Thursday's win, she certainly has now.
She finished the game with 29 points on 8 of 17 from the field (including 6 of 11 from three-point range), grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out 8 assists, tallied 3 steals, and was the best player on the court throughout the game.
This came as a surprise to some, because many folks believe UConn star Paige Bueckers is NCAAW's best player. And while Bueckers produced a solid (albeit quiet) 25 points, it wasn't enough to will her team to victory.
The game took place on Notre Dame's home court. And when Bueckers approached the free throw line near the game's end, the crowd was chanting "Overrated!" at her.
Fans appear to be at odds on whether these chants at Bueckers were fair game.
"oh i’m not rocking on that," X user @katemartinlov3r wrote.
Another added, "So disrespectful".
Others didn't see an issue with the chant. One X user wrote, "They ain’t wrong lol 😂".
"Paige is a nice player but I just don’t see anything that yells superstar," another fan noted.
Perhaps Bueckers and the Huskies will get a chance to prove UConn's fanbase correct in the postseason.