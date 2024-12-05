Fans Give Golden State Valkyries Jersey Reveal Mixed Reviews
At long last, the Golden State Valkyries finally feel like a true part of the WNBA.
While the women's basketball community has been hearing about the Valkyries for over a year, the franchise's Expansion Draft results (which will be made public on December 6) mean that fans can finally put faces to spots on Golden State's roster.
And that isn't the only exciting news that was released regarding the Valkyries this week, as the franchise decided to unveil their jerseys on Thursday.
A press release detailing these jerseys stated, "The uniform features the team’s global logo, which highlights the Bay Bridge, with the suspension cables reimagined as wings, a powerful symbol of the Valkyries’ fierce identity. The five triangles formed within the wings represent the five players facing off on each side of the court, while the thirteen lines extending from the top of the sword, which also doubles as the bridge tower, reflect the Valkyries becoming the 13th-active team in the WNBA."
To this point, there have been mixed reviews among fans about the jerseys. Any negative sentiment seems to be about the prevalence of the team's two biggest sponsors.
"What are your initial thoughts of the Valkyries jersey reveal?
"To me, it might be their first miss of anything they've unveiled. Having both sponsors on the front along w/ the number off to the side combined with the huge center logo is... A LOT!" wrote Sir B. Terrell on X.
Another fan added, "The sponsors on the front make it look like a practice uniform"
Some love to unique color way and overall look of these Valkyries uniforms.
NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire wrote, "The Golden State Valkyries unveiled their jerseys and they’re *chef’s kiss*".
"Love them! You know I have to get one!" added Jannelle Moore.
Given how unique and eye-catching these jerseys are, we imagine they'll grow on the WNBA's fanbase once people get used to the sponsors.