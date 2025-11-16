Fans Halt Hannah Hidalgo Hype After Notre Dame's Blowout Loss to Michigan

Notre Dame star point guard Hannah Hidalgo has already had a rollercoaster start to her junior NCAA season.

Hidalgo scored a stunning 44 points during Notre Dame's 85-58 win against Akron on November 12. She also added 16 steals in the victory, which broke an NCAA record for most steals in a game that had lasted for nearly 30 years. Hidalgo also made 16 of 25 shots and shot 3 of 6 from three-point range while adding nine rebounds and four assists in the win, despite playing just 28 minutes.

She entered the season as a favorite to win the Naismith College Player of the Year award, and this historic performance made many feel like she was already running away with the award just three games into her campaign.

But things took a brutal turn for Hidalgo and her Fighting Irish squad on November 15, as they were defeated by rival Michigan by a score of 93-54. This marked the program's worst loss since Niele Ivey became their head coach in 2020. Hidalgo struggled immensely in the blowout loss, tallying 12 points while shooting just 4 of 21 from the field, including 0 for 8 from three, and also having 7 turnovers.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) is checked out of the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Notre Dame and Michigan at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hannah Hidalgo Hype Takes a Hit as Fans React to Notre Dame Blowout

As a result of this blow loss and tough individual performance, fans are putting a halt to the hype Hidalgo had built after her record-breaking game earlier this week.

"Maybe pump the brakes on the Hannah Hidalgo NPOY Coronation Tour," wrote X user @cc22report in a reply to the final score of the Michigan vs. Notre Dame game.

User @StephGotGame_ added, "Hannah Hidalgo finally plays a real team then goes 3-19 with 5 turnovers… 😂



"She is not better than Sarah Strong dawg".

HANNAH HIDALGO pic.twitter.com/FsLMzU32GJ — Tri: Exiled President of N.N. (@tri_noodle) November 15, 2025

"You all got on here comparing Hannah Hidalgo to Sarah Strong," added @saistarxo.

@ATRJESUSWBB wrote, "Hannah Hidalgo has to develop better playmaking skills because if the opposing team can stop her, they stop Notre Dame!"

"That was Hannah Hidalgo worst game she's ever played at Notre Dame," added @AfricaIsMama.

"yall rlly compared 'hannah hidalgo' to baby goat sarah strong im crying 😭," wrote @PaigeyReeses.

nd lost to michigan by 39 pic.twitter.com/rraPe4uhKj — azzi’s braids (@AzziFuddsBraids) November 16, 2025

"Hannah Hidalgo got shut down today. I’m salty. Michigan shut her down 😭," noted @SportsCuz108.

"Hannah Hidalgo & Notre Dame didn’t even compete today, a very pathetic showing today …," wrote @Keim_IsRare.

It will be interesting to see how Hidalgo and the Fighting Irish bounce back against the No. 8-ranked USC Trojans on November 21.

