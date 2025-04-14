Fans In Feels Over Hailey Van Lith's Dad's Touching WNBA Draft Message
The women's basketball world is counting the hours until the 2025 WNBA Draft, where the futures of some of the sport's brightest young prospects will become much clearer.
One player who's almost guaranteed to hear her name called is Hailey Van Lith. And this has got to be a gratifying moment for not only her but her entire family, given the long and arduous journey Van Lith has taken to reach this point.
Van Lith's father, Corey, has been at her side throughout this entire ride, and his enthusiastic support of his daughter went viral through his celebrations in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
On Monday, The Players' Tribune posted a video of Corey sending a voicemail message to his daughter in preparation for this evening.
"Well, sis, your mom and I just keep thinking back to how we ended up here in the WNBA Draft. You always dreamed so big and were determined to make your dreams your reality. In hindsight, this was one of your biggest strengths: Your ability to focus and to believe in yourself, even though the outside was telling you you had no chance," Corey said.
He later added, "Your mom and I want you to take a minute and reflect on where you have come from and what you have accomplished. It's incredible. Then, after your name is called on Monday night, continue to be the best version of yourself you can be. Be relentless, be undeniable, and let the WNBA and world know you are here. And here to stay.
"Congrats, sis. I'll love you more than you'll ever know," he continued, audibly choked up.
This emotional message has fans in their feelings before the draft.
"This is 🥹
"Can’t wait to see where HVL lands tonight. She’s going to be a force in the W for years to come!" one fan wrote.
Another wrote, "Who’s cutting onionsssss 🥲".
"aw hailey 🥹🥹🥹," added a third.
Corey Van Lith will surely be at his daughters side when she hears her name called on Monday.