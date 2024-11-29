Fans Offer Confused Congratulations to Chennedy Carter For 'Good Temper Award' Win
Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter does not have a reputation for being a cool customer within the women's basketball community.
Regardless of whether this reputation is warranted, it's largely owed to the incident she had with Fever superstar Caitlin Clark back in June, where she appeared to curse at the 22-year-old before shoulder-checking her to the ground in the middle of a game.
Carter had also experienced issues in previous tumultuous tenures with the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks before finding her way back into the WNBA with the Sky in 2024.
However, Carter is being recognized for making strides overseas. She's spending the WNBA offseason playing for Wuhan Shengfan in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA). And on Friday, it came out on social media that Carter was given a “Good Temper Award” and 10,000 yuan (equivalent to about $1,380) for “her achievements in emotional management”.
Some fans are confused about the nature of this announcement.
"I thought this was centel 😭😭😭," X user @jaylonjuice wrote, which is a reference to an infamous X account that posts blatant misinformation for the sake of attention.
Another fan added, "I don’t how to feel about this 🫠".
However, many other fans congratulated Carter for winning the award, and the growth that her doing so displays.
"Y’all laughing and stuff but I actually love the fact that she’s putting in the work and being acknowledged and praised for it, this stuff is not always easy to do. Proud of my bae," wrote one X user.
"Awww, we love her growth and can't wait to witness the wonders she'll create on court with her scoring abilities in Sky Town next season🤗," added another.
Perhaps this award will convince the WNBA community that Carter is moving past her prior reputation.