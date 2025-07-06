Fans Predict Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Game Draft Picks Amid Roster Reveal

On July 6, the complete reserve rosters for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were revealed.

The players included were Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury, Kayla Thornton of the Golden State Valkyries, Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm, Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics, Skylar Diggins of the Storm, Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces, Sonia Citron of the Mystics, and Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx.

These players join the game's ten starters: Caitlin Clark (who is a team captain), Napheesa Collier (the other team captain), Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Satou Sabally, Breanna Stewart, and A'ja Wilson.

This year's All-Star Game's structure is that Clark and Collier get to draft their teams against each other, and their teams will be revealed during a July 8 episode of ESPN's WNBA Countdown.

Now that the full rosters have been released, fans on social media are predicting who Clark will draft for her team for the July 19 game.

"My crazy prediction: cc drafts one or both of angel reese and Paige bueckers," one X user wrote.

Another fan added, "Boston, Mitchell, Paige, Sonia, Kiki, Satou".

"I am Fever first. So she should pick AB and KM. Then she can pick Sab, Sonia, and Kiki. I am not a fan but I am okay with Kayla and Plum. Let's go crazy with perimeter shooting," wrote a third.

Clark has already made it clear that she intends to select her two Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, in the draft. But fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see who she takes with the rest of her picks.

