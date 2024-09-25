Fans Roast Jewell Loyd After Aces Oust Storm in WNBA Playoffs
The Las Vegas Aces have advanced to the WNBA Finals after defeating the Seattle Storm by a score of 83-76 on Tuesday.
While multiple players on the Aces produced solid performances and Las Vegas was undoubtedly the better team across the two games, Tuesday was an especially rough night for Storm standout Jewell Loyd.
Loyd finished the game with 9 points on 3-11 shooting to go along with 2 assists. And this sub-par performance encapsulates much of Loyd's 2024 season.
After setting the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season in 2023, her scoring average dipped a full five points (24.7 ppg to 19.7) in the 2024 regular season, and she shot close to 10% worse from three-point range this year than last.
Fans have been frustrated with Loyd's apparent regression for some time. And it came to a boiling point on social media after the Storm's season ended on Tuesday.
"If the Storm lose this game I’m pointing straight at Jewell Loyd dawg," X user @nikotaughtyou wrote.
Another X user noted, "No one mention Jewell Loyd to me ever again".
"Gabby Williams is doing the heaviest of heavy lifting right now. Like she's doing everything she can, but Jewell Loyd is killing them," a third fan noted.
Williams, who signed with the Storm a little over one month ago after an excellent performance for Team France at the Paris Olympics, scored 20 points in the defeat.
Another fan posted a gif of a dumpster on fire and wrote, "Jewell Loyd .
Such a disappointment".
Loyd and the Storm will have a long offseason to decipher what went wrong in 2024.