Fans Salute Dawn Staley's Tight South Carolina Ship Amid Te-Hina Paopao's Hotel Story
There's no doubt that South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has built a dynasty since becoming the Gamecocks' leader in 2008.
Her program appears to prioritize accountability and professional-level preparation in order to prepare players for what's hopefully to come once their college careers are over.
However, it seems that some aspects of how Staley runs her program are a stark difference to how the professional level works, which former South Carolina standout Te-Hina Paopao (who is now a rookie for the Atlanta Dream) pointed out in hilarious fashion on Wednesday.
When speaking with the media on May 7, Paopao said, "What's new [between college and the pros] is that I have my own room. I also didn't have to ask permission to leave the hotel, I though that was so cool!" per Noah Chast of ABC Columbia.
Paopao's response has since gone viral, amassing over 130,000 views on X in less than six hours. And several fans are showing Dawn Staley respect for running a tight ship.
"Graduated from Dawn’s daycare!! 😭😔🥹," one fan wrote as a response to Dream player Allisha Gray's comment on the initial video.
Another fan added, "She said we really grown grown now. Te-Hina Paopao (@tehinapaopao) and that’s how you know Dawn ran a tight ship. No games being played. They didn’t even think about leaving without her permission. I respect it".
"😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭 dawn runs a tight ship I’m hollering …she was so happy bout not having to share a room and ask permission to leave the hotel you grown now for real baby 😂😂😂😂😂😂," added a third.
Good for Paopao for sharing this hilarious hotel sentiment. It would be great to hear Staley's response.