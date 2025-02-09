Fans Sense JuJu Watkins Frustration in Interaction With USC Coach Amid Shooting Woes
The No. 7 ranked USC Trojans women's basketball team produced an impressive 84-63 win over the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes on February 8.
What's perhaps more impressive is that USC was able to secure this top-10 win despite superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins' uncharacteristically poor offensive night.
Watkins missed the first 11 shots she took in the game before finally breaking that streak with a layup in the third quarter. While she finished the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds, she did so on 5 of 21 shooting from the floor along with 1 of 6 from 3-point range.
Given that Watkins is used to dominating on the offensive end, it's no surprise that she was frustrated about this offensive night, despite her team's victory.
At one point in the game, the Fox broadcast showed USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaking to Watkins while on the bench. And some fans seem to think that Watkins' frustration about the game was displayed when her coach spoke to her.
X user @EricJMitchell2 posted a clip of this interaction between Watkins and Gottlieb and added the caption, "Someone try and tell me that JuJu is listening to Coach Gottlieb? Not a chance!"
"Lmao…JuJu is over whatever coach is saying to her..," one fan wrote in a reply.
Another added, "If I send you this just know I’m ignoring you".
"Someone save her, please," said a third.
At least USC emerged from the game with the win. If they hadn't, discussions about Watkins' performance might be less comical.